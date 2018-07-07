Book Extract
On the trail of a mountain of money
Former high-ranking SARS official Johann van Loggerenberg reveals the inside stories of tax dodgers and hitmen in his latest book, ‘Death and Taxes’.Some of the characters the tax sleuth probed include Dave King, Irvin Khoza and Barry Tannenbaum
08 July 2018 - 00:00
This is an edited extract from Death and Taxes: How SARS made hitmen, drug dealers & tax dodgers pay their dues by Johann van Loggerenberg, published by Jonathan Ball, R270
