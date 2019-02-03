Editorial
SABC doesn't deserve the first bite at national sport
If one were looking for unity in sport, look no further than all the bodies objecting to the Independent Communications Authority of SA's (Icasa's) draft bill aimed at effectively nationalising broadcasting rights. Basically, the proposal is that the SABC would have to be offered the first bite of the cherry when it comes to sports events of national importance.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.