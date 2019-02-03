Opinion & Analysis

Editorial

SABC doesn't deserve the first bite at national sport

03 February 2019 - 00:00 By SUNDAY TIMES

If one were looking for unity in sport, look no further than all the bodies objecting to the Independent Communications Authority of SA's (Icasa's) draft bill aimed at effectively nationalising broadcasting rights. Basically, the proposal is that the SABC would have to be offered the first bite of the cherry when it comes to sports events of national importance.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Sickening testimony suggests we now have the Zatsons as well ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | The voices we hear - and don't hear - as poll fever bites Opinion & Analysis
  4. YUNUS MOMONIAT | White leaders in the DA just don't get the black voter Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | SA is a melting pot in which the flavours refuse to mingle Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
X