Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

This is what a manifesto drawn up by crude opportunists looks like

10 February 2019 - 00:00 By IMRAAN BUCCUS

The manifesto from the EFF is about as ridiculous as it is long. It veers, incoherently, from far-right neoliberal economics measures, like export processing zones, to classic far-left policies, like radical land reform.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Sickening testimony suggests we now have the Zatsons as well ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | When the law comes knocking for Zuma, he will try to take ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. BULUMKO NELANA | The white economic class undermines the Madiba legacy that ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Mampara of the week: Peter Marais Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019
X