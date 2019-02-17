Obituary
Brendan Boyle: meticulous, engaged editor and journalist
Usually in the thick of the action in SA's tumultuous 1980s and post-'94 shenanigans
17 February 2019 - 00:00
Brendan Boyle, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 68, was a top South African journalist, Reuters bureau chief, parliamentary correspondent, editor of the Daily Dispatch and executive editor of the Sunday Times.
