Opinion
No more cheap drinks could mean fewer cheap drunks, study shows
Could a legal minimum price for liquor address SA's heavy drinking?
19 May 2019 - 00:02
In May last year Scotland introduced a minimum unit price of 50p (R9) per unit (8g) of alcohol, with the aim of reducing abusive drinking
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.