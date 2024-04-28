MK name a stroke of genius from Zuma

Zuma’s political strategy has been to portray himself as the eternal victim

Former president Jacob Zuma showed his political acumen by choosing the name uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK party), which is part of the ANC’s legacy and which automatically portrays the party as still being part of the ANC but opposed to the current leadership, thus automatically appealing to disgruntled ANC supporters...