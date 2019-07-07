Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Evolution of ANC economic policy sheds light on row over central bank

The party failed to address the issue of the Reserve Bank's mandate when it should have, at Codesa. We need sober debate about it now

07 July 2019 - 00:07 By VISHNU PADAYACHEE, IMRAAN VALODIA and ROBERT VAN NIEKERK

The recent squabble over the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank has very little to do with real economic policies.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Police are failing, but there is a way to destroy Cape Town's ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  3. CARTOON | Ramaphosa can't find his way with Magashule in the driver's seat Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa must act on local government rot Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | Corrosive fallout from buying into ruling-party myth Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X