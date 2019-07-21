Opinion
A party in a death spiral, repeating the same tune
21 July 2019 - 00:00
The ANC is in a classic death spiral - in continuous decline, yet repeating the same remedies over and over again, which will accelerate its decline further until it eventually loses power and is replaced by new players...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.