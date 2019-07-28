Manifest evil of Estina dairy farm project cheated people out of their one chance of a decent life

When people speak of the Estina dairy farm in Vrede you might get the impression of an idyllic, sun-dappled countryside with cows grazing in the green fields. That is not how it is.



Vrede is a sad, neglected little town in the Free State where nothing much happens and little works. Winter there is bitingly cold, the fields are dry and the hard life is etched on people’s faces...