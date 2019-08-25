Editorial

Late payments undercut efforts to ignite economy

In the same week that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave parliament a glowing rundown of all the moves the government has made to ignite the economy, small business minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed that government departments owe small businesses a whopping R7bn for work done.



In a written reply to a parliamentary question from the DA, Ntshavheni said provincial departments were responsible for the bulk of this, R6.5bn. Gauteng is top of the offenders at R2.6bn, with the Eastern Cape close behind at R2.1bn...