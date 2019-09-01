Obituary

Gavin Watson: pious on the outside, but ruthless on the inside

With a Bible in one hand and bags of cash in the other, Gavin Watson, who died this week at 71, secured public sector contracts worth at least R12bn between 2004 and 2019, according to data from the National Treasury.



The former Bosasa CEO died in a mysterious car accident the day before he was to testify at a South African Revenue Service (Sars) inquiry into tax evasion and money laundering...