Opinion & Analysis

Obituary

Gavin Watson: pious on the outside, but ruthless on the inside

01 September 2019 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

With a Bible in one hand and bags of cash in the other, Gavin Watson, who died this week at 71, secured public sector contracts worth at least R12bn between 2004 and 2019, according to data from the National Treasury.

The former Bosasa CEO died in a mysterious car accident the day before he was to testify at a South African Revenue Service (Sars) inquiry into tax evasion and money laundering...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The foul mood of the country will lift if we see looters ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Cyril's 'allies' smell blood and are positioning themselves ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. XOLELA MANGCU | Spiritual poverty can make the fist an attractive proposition Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: Ernst Roets Opinion & Analysis
  5. Zimbabwe violence alarms US, EU Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X