Opinion

No more coddling men's feelings — it hasn't stopped us being brutalised

We have been here countless times before, wringing our hands over the rape and murder of women. It’s time to ensure enough really is enough

In SA, you visit your boyfriend at his flat and leave in a rubbish bin. In SA, your ex shoots you in front of your mother. In SA, you’re kidnapped from your house by a group of men and found dead under a bridge.



In SA, you lock yourself in your boyfriend’s bathroom, then he pumps bullets through the door and into your body. In SA, you never make it home, and are found instead at a construction site, raped, your abdomen sliced open. In SA, you’re stabbed to death on New Year’s Day for being lesbian...