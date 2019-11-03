Cartoon
CARTOON | Gwede Mantashe drills a hole through the ANC's moral compass
03 November 2019 - 00:00
Embarrassing accounts of ANC ministers embroiled in dubious sexual conduct has again been making headlines - this time involving mining minister Gwede Mantashe.
In a story published by Sunday World on Sunday, October 27, Mantashe was quoted as saying he paid two of the publication's journalists R70,000 in total to destroy a story about his sex life...
