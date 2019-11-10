EDITORIAL

Path to manhood should be blessed, not brutal

Every year thousands of young men head for the mountains and bush of the Eastern Cape to undergo male customary initiation. But in fulfilling their cultural obligations, many of them die. Needlessly.



Between 2006 and last year, according to provincial government figures, more than 1,100 initiates died and 461 suffered penile amputations. And in the past five years alone, more than 500 boys have died at initiation schools...