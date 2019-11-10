OPINION

To find more Mapimpis, build boarding schools

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group

I’ve watched the Rugby World Cup final like six times. It’s brilliant on TV but my favourite coverage is out of the British newspapers, which are particularly good when England lose something.



“England were up against a team whose culture is to stop and destroy,” noted former British & Irish Lions flyhalf Stuart Barnes in The Times, wondering how it was he’d forgotten writing before the 2015 final that “defences win World Cups” but that there were exceptions...