Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with Sakhumzi Somyo on irregular expenditure

The auditor-general says irregular spending by government departments has increased by more than R11bn in the past financial year. Chris Barron asked the chairman of the standing committee on the AG, Sakhumzi Somyo.

01 December 2019 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

So almost R63bn was stolen in the last financial year. How does that make you feel?

Irregular expenditure is not necessarily money stolen...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | VBS Mutual Bank helps Julius Malema 'loot millions' and #SexInTheCity ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis
  3. King Zwelonke Sigcawu: A modern-day Hintsa to amaXhosa Opinion & Analysis
  4. The ugly battle behind the scenes for the ANC presidency Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | White males should also get a chance to mess it all up Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X