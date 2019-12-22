Opinion & Analysis

Climate change is a threat to the public, and public money must be harnessed to fight it

Bodies such as the IDC and DBSA must do more to counter the crisis

22 December 2019 - 00:00 By AHMED MOKGOPO

2019 has been a year of determined calls for climate action. We've seen young people rise up, take the lead on mobilising and confront governments across the world for failing to act urgently in the face of increasing signs of climate breakdown.

People everywhere are refusing to accept a business-as-usual approach over climate change. In SA, as in many parts of the world, there are demands that public finance institutions act with urgency and unity to prevent dangerous levels of climate change...

