Opinion
Black poverty appropriated for self-enrichment
05 January 2020 - 00:00
There is often an outcry about whites appropriating aspects of black culture - whether braids, clothes or speech - yet a major problem in SA is that opportunistic blacks are increasingly appropriating black poverty, black identity and culture as a cover to legitimise personal advancement, self-enrichment and often corruption.
The appropriation of black poverty, identity and traditional culture by other blacks for self-interest does very little to help reduce mass black poverty or to foster more rounded black identities and inclusive cultures; in fact it increases black poverty, distorts black identity and causes further cultural marginalisation...
