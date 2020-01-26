Judiciary must be seen to be impartial with its own
26 January 2020 - 00:04
Last October, no fewer than 12 years after he got drunk, drove his Jaguar into the wall of a Johannesburg house and aimed racist slurs at its owner, judge Nkola Motata was found by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to be a fit and proper person to administer justice. By this time Motata had reached retirement age, so he did not return to the bench.
But he will receive a salary for life after the JSC decided he was guilty only of "misconduct", not the "gross misconduct" recommended by its own tribunal. That would have cost him his benefits...
