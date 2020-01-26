Obituary

Terry Jones: Legendary member of Monty Python

Terry Jones, who has died at the age of 77, was one of the six original members of the Monty Python team, alongside John Cleese, Eric Idle, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and the animator Terry Gilliam.



A swarthy, large-featured man, Jones specialised in the show’s cast of bizarre middle-aged women characters, though he also became familiar as the nude organist appearing in interludes between sketches...