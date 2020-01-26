Obituary
Terry Jones: Legendary member of Monty Python
26 January 2020 - 00:00
Terry Jones, who has died at the age of 77, was one of the six original members of the Monty Python team, alongside John Cleese, Eric Idle, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and the animator Terry Gilliam.
A swarthy, large-featured man, Jones specialised in the show’s cast of bizarre middle-aged women characters, though he also became familiar as the nude organist appearing in interludes between sketches...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.