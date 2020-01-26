Opinion & Analysis

In the Dock

Trump 'threat' to senators hits a Republican nerve

26 January 2020 - 00:00 By Reuters

Representative Adam Schiff, making his closing argument in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump on Friday, seemed to have the Senate chamber more or less rapt, with lawmakers listening respectfully, whether they agreed with his arguments or not.

Then the Democratic congressman mentioned a CBS News report about a Trump confidante suggesting serious ramifications for Republican senators if they voted against the president, and the mood on the Republican side of the aisle shifted. Dramatically...

