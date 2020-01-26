Opinion

What the US senate won’t do, US voters must — and that’s get rid of Donald Trump

It’s incredible to think that, in the end, Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the US senate is likely to amount to nothing. It’s a costly charade.



Based on the evidence, Trump is guilty as hell, but he’ll be acquitted. It’s supposed to be a trial — the senators make up the jury and it’s presided over by the chief justice — and yet it’s not about justice; it’s all politics. Welcome to America...