Editorial
Shedload of promises met, as usual, by load-shedding
16 February 2020 - 00:03
After giving 90 minutes' notice of a full weekend of stage 3 load-shedding yesterday, Eskom denied that the effort of keeping the lights on for the state of the nation address (and the EFF performance that preceded it, which would have benefited hugely from a power cut) was to blame.
Judging by the scornful response to the utility's announcement on its Twitter account, its credibility among frustrated South Africans is as robust as its ability to fulfil its basic function...
