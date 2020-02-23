Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Political tolerance is healthy for a democracy — as are dynamic exchanges

23 February 2020 - 00:00 By PAUL KARIUKI

Last week’s state of the nation address had its fair share of drama. The EFF  did exactly as it  had promised  in the lead-up to the address, and disrupted the president’s speech. The disruption was not a new phenomenon;  the party leadership and its members demonstrated  once again that they can hold the entire parliament to ransom while  making their case known.

The public reaction to the incident was mixed. Some sections of the public applauded the EFF for bringing   a heated robustness to  parliament. On the other hand, there were  citizens who thought the incident  was unsavoury — that it undermined the decorum that often goes with the state of the nation address and infringed the rules of parliament. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Julius Malema Opinion & Analysis
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Malema and his deranged hoodlums are a real reflection of ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. CARTOON | Parasite Carl Niehaus using Zuma as a meal ticket Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | VBS Mutual Bank helps Julius Malema 'loot millions' and #SexInTheCity ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...