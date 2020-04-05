Editorial

Getting our heads together to tackle lockdown abuse

There are many reasons someone would struggle to leave an abusive relationship, among them that the abusive partner could take revenge, including murder, or that their self-esteem has been destroyed by the relationship, or that their partner has isolated them from their family and friends. Covid-19 has just added another reason. They cannot leave home.



As people grapple with the new pressure-cooker reality of living 24/7 in each other's space, abused women and children (and some men) are trapped in the home with their abusers...