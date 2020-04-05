Mkhize and Cuomo reap praise for being sober, responsive and measured leaders
05 April 2020 - 00:00
There is an uncanny resemblance between the leadership styles of New York governor Andrew Cuomo and South African health minister Zweli Mkhize as they respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Their political dynamics are quite literally worlds apart, but they have both become the public faces of seemingly efficient government responses to the “invisible enemy”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.