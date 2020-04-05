This health crisis offers Ramaphosa a Singapore moment to revitalise an ailing economy

Raila Odinga, the Kenyan opposition leader and former prime minister, tells a sad but eye-opening story that illustrates the significance of a visionary leadership, especially in times of crisis.



In 1968, Lee Kuan Yew, the prime minister of the then newly independent Singapore, sent a group of his countrymen to Jomo Kenyatta's East African country for lessons on how to run a postcolonial society...