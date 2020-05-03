Vector-in-chief sucker-punches SA’s smokers
03 May 2020 - 00:00
Something happened. On Thursday April 23 President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared on television to announce the introduction of level 4 lockdown restrictions from May 1, which would ease a five-week total Covid-19 lockdown. One of the standout relaxations was that the sale of tobacco products would, at level 4, resume.
Then, last Wednesday, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma held a briefing in which she announced the final level 4 regulations. She said the sale of tobacco products would remain prohibited, directly contradicting Ramaphosa’s promise...
