Editorial

Gordhan's SAA flight of fancy can only end badly

What world does public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan live in? Clearly not the new world of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen some of the airline industry's largest and strongest hit the ground - and which could well change the industry forever.



He is busy turning failed South African Airways into "a national asset which is internationally competitive, viable, sustainable and profitable" despite it having proved over at least 20 years - at immense cost to taxpayers - that it is incapable of being anything of the sort...