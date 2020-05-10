Editorial
Gordhan's SAA flight of fancy can only end badly
10 May 2020 - 00:03
What world does public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan live in? Clearly not the new world of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen some of the airline industry's largest and strongest hit the ground - and which could well change the industry forever.
He is busy turning failed South African Airways into "a national asset which is internationally competitive, viable, sustainable and profitable" despite it having proved over at least 20 years - at immense cost to taxpayers - that it is incapable of being anything of the sort...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.