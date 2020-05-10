Opinion & Analysis

Editorial

Gordhan's SAA flight of fancy can only end badly

10 May 2020 - 00:03 By Sunday Times Editorial

What world does public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan live in? Clearly not the new world of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen some of the airline industry's largest and strongest hit the ground - and which could well change the industry forever.

He is busy turning failed South African Airways into "a national asset which is internationally competitive, viable, sustainable and profitable" despite it having proved over at least 20 years - at immense cost to taxpayers - that it is incapable of being anything of the sort...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Angie Motshekga Opinion & Analysis
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Rogue units in the cabinet are undermining Ramaphosa with ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | This is no time for agendas and incompetence Opinion & Analysis
  4. MARJANA MARTINIC | Prohibition only drives demand for illicit alcohol and all ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Lockdown restrictions on alcohol sales are 'hurting' wine farms Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...