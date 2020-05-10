Editorial

Take charge, Mr President, and focus your ministers' minds on what matters

No political leader wants to be blamed for causing many thousands of deaths. But if SA doesn't get more strategic about the lockdown, and speedily, our leaders will have to take responsibility for many hundreds of thousands of deaths - many from Covid-19 but many more from hunger and malnutrition as well as conditions such as diabetes, HIV, TB and cancer, many of which are going untreated during the crisis.



When SA first went into lockdown six weeks ago we looked good. SA was ahead of the curve, taking early action to prevent the spread of the virus. There was broad public support for the restrictions. President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize outlined a clear strategic rationale for the lockdown, which aimed primarily to contain transmission so as to give SA's health-care system the time to prepare for the virus...