Editorial
An independent justice, on the bench and off
28 June 2020 - 00:02
It's difficult to avoid the conclusion that the howls of protest directed at chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for his comments this week about SA and Israel might have been avoided if he had spoken up for the other side in the conflict.
This much is suggested by the ANC's Pule Mabe, who said the ANC has consistently regarded Israel as an "apartheid state", and will continue to "support human rights and stand with the oppressed Palestinians who include Christians of the Holy Land [and] the residents of Jerusalem and Bethlehem who are living under Israeli apartheid"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.