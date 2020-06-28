Editorial

An independent justice, on the bench and off

It's difficult to avoid the conclusion that the howls of protest directed at chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for his comments this week about SA and Israel might have been avoided if he had spoken up for the other side in the conflict.



This much is suggested by the ANC's Pule Mabe, who said the ANC has consistently regarded Israel as an "apartheid state", and will continue to "support human rights and stand with the oppressed Palestinians who include Christians of the Holy Land [and] the residents of Jerusalem and Bethlehem who are living under Israeli apartheid"...