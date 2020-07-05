Mental health is also a vital issue in this pandemic

SA urgently needs to put in place mechanisms to deal with the devastating social impact of Covid-19, of the trauma, the economic fallout, the loss of lives and the effect of cabin fever in the lockdown.

Record numbers of people will suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, the combination of stress, anxiety and depression that develops in some people who have experienced a terrifying event.

It is likely that suicides will jump, in a country with already high suicide rates. SA has the eighth-highest rate of suicides in the world, with about 8,000 people committing suicide every year, meaning it is the third-biggest cause of unnatural death after homicide and unintentional reasons.

Mental illness is likely to increase because of the financial stress, anxiety and self-isolation. The reality of possible illness or death surrounding us - and the possibility of becoming a victim - can cause profound anxiety, depression and unease.