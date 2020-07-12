Opinion & Analysis

Accountability and the NPA could change it all for SA

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Arena Holdings
12 July 2020 - 00:00 By

My heart sank. In the space of about half an hour on Friday. I opened the ANC's discussion document, hot off the presses, on Reconstruction, Growth and Transformation: Building a New Economy.

Then to the Business for South Africa (B4SA) Economic Recovery Strategy for South Africa, released just an hour or so earlier, almost 140 pages of it...

