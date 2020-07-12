The Invisibles
Tshwane's Plastic View 'on the edge of the edge'
With few amenities and even fewer rights, the largely foreign-born community of Plastic View, on the eastern outskirts of Pretoria, have carved out a living with off-the-books construction labour and domestic work. Then the lockdown hit
12 July 2020 - 00:00
When Edmo Wilson was 23, he worked by day mixing cement, sand and water to make “daga” for permanent, protected structures on construction sites in Pretoria East. By night, the undocumented worker from Masvingo, Zimbabwe, was vulnerable and itinerant, sleeping under plastic shelters built to be inconspicuous to the mounted police and spotter planes that were used to raid squatters.
In the 14 years since then, Wilson has watched nature; golf, lifestyle, security and other estate variants transform the landscape of the southeastern flank of Pretoria...
