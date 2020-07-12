Editorial
What nonsense this is from Symcox and Dippenaar
12 July 2020 - 00:02
By speaking out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi got SA talking.
Fresh from being voted Cricket SA ODI and T20 cricketer of the year last week, Ngidi voiced his opinion that the Proteas, who are training in isolation, should discuss how they will lend their support to the movement when they reconvene as a group...
