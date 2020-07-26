As Covid reaps its grim toll, the greedy see their chance
26 July 2020 - 00:02
Acompany that scored an R800m contract with the Gauteng health department to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) is registered to a former adviser to a provincial government MEC.
This is one of the transactions flagged in an audit conducted by the provincial treasury into spending of R2bn on PPE by the department...
