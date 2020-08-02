Basic income support for adults now!
Opinion
02 August 2020 - 00:08
The Black Sash has campaigned for years for the implementation of income support for those aged 18 to 59 with no or little income.
The Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) and the caregiver grants are critical steps towards the implementation of universal basic income support, where all who live in SA receive an income from the government that is high enough to ensure a dignified life...
