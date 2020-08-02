Clean government may have to be sought beyond this irreparably dirty ANC

To the plagues of Covid-19 and gender-based violence afflicting SA one must add corruption to complete an insidious trinity that threatens to torpedo SA's democratic experiment.



The Gauteng personal protective equipment scandal has again exposed, even in the post-state capture era, the networks of patronage and privilege and their parasitic relationships with state entities, be they government departments, state-owned companies or local councils and metros...