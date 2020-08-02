Opinion
If ANC can't be cleansed from within, then from without
02 August 2020 - 00:00
Assuming - and this is a big assumption - that despite the growing public anger against government corruption, the ANC will still be returned to office in the next elections, the question is whether it can "cleanse itself", as some of its leaders often claim it will, and in the process save the country from turning into a failed state.
It has been a week of turmoil for the ANC, one when the public mood seemed to turn not just against individual politicians and other ANC-aligned people implicated in acts of corruption, but against the party...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.