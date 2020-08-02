Opinion

If ANC can't be cleansed from within, then from without

Assuming - and this is a big assumption - that despite the growing public anger against government corruption, the ANC will still be returned to office in the next elections, the question is whether it can "cleanse itself", as some of its leaders often claim it will, and in the process save the country from turning into a failed state.



It has been a week of turmoil for the ANC, one when the public mood seemed to turn not just against individual politicians and other ANC-aligned people implicated in acts of corruption, but against the party...