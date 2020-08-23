Rigid, antiquated ideological frameworks only stand in the way of building a good society

During an official visit to France in 1998, the UK’s prime minister at the time, Tony Blair, delivered an address to the French parliament in which he made the case that we need to unburden ourselves of dogmatic ideologies in order “to make realistic sense of the modern world”.



This post-ideological era, he said, “is a world in which love of ideals is essential, but addiction to ideology can be fatal … there are no ideological preconditions … What counts is what works.”..