Social grants for Africa may tackle extreme poverty — but not alone

Tax reforms throughout the continent could raise the funds to lift millions of its people — but the focus must be on growth and lowering inequality, too

"For you always have the poor with you."



This familiar quote from the Bible, Matthew 26:11, does not seem a very promising epigraph to a chapter on how to end poverty - and inequality - in Africa. But then Jakkie Cilliers is a realist...