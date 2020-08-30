In the absence of optimism there is hope

Sue de Groot spoke to Rutger Bregman, the world’s hottest historian, whose hypotheses about human nature are playing out in the pandemic — not that he’s patting himself on the back about it

At the World Economic Forum in Davos last year, a young Dutch historian called Rutger Bregman berated the assembled billionaires for paying lip service to inequality.



“Nobody raises the issue of tax avoidance and the rich not paying their share. It is like going to a firefighters’ conference and not talking about water,” he told the stunned crowd. ..