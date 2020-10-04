Mozambique

History repeats itself as insurgency ravages Mozambique

The insurgency racking Mozambique’s northern province is the third or fourth in modern times, in a region that watches outsiders grow rich on its natural resources while neglect and uprising cycle through the generations, writes Paul Ash

On a typical sweltering northern Mozambique evening in 1973, Sunday Times reporter Kerry Swift and photographer James Soullier were tucking into lobsters at the Baghdad Restaurant in the city of Nampula when the scream of a fighter jet tore a hole in the twilight.



The startled journalists raced outside with their minder, a Portuguese army captain, to see the jet pull a perfect loop over the city before dropping out of the sky to land...