Crying 'racism' only blurs the anti-corruption focus

Those who know him say Mzwandile Masina, the Ekurhuleni mayor, is a well-travelled man. It is unclear how much travelling he has done across Africa, however. If he has not been there already, perhaps it is time he visited the continent's most populous nation, Nigeria. It is a beautiful and bustling country. It has wonderful, hard-working people. Some of the continent's most talented figures, in the sciences, commerce and literature, hail from this West African nation.



Yet despite its obvious potential as one of Africa's largest and most advanced economies, its progress since independence some six decades ago has been greatly hindered by one thing: corruption...