Opinion

Nigeria, at 60, shows signs that it can still succeed against all these odds

In January, I will be 60 years old. I am what you might call a born-free, a member of the first generation in Nigeria that did not breathe the air of colonialism, and whose existence was entirely shaped by the new leadership of a free country and the communities that nurtured and sustained us. This luck of the draw, for me, meant that my childhood in Ife, a university town in southwest Nigeria, was a blessed one.



The environment was designed for human flourishing...