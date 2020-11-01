Opinion
Now, more than ever, consumers need protection
01 November 2020 - 00:00
The Covid-19 financial crisis is likely to worsen the abuse of citizens' rights by the government and the private sector.
Both are trying to squeeze more and more money from hard-pressed citizens, with scant regard for their consumer or public-service rights...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.