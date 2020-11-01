Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Now, more than ever, consumers need protection

01 November 2020 - 00:00

The Covid-19 financial crisis is likely to worsen the abuse of citizens' rights by the government and the private sector.

Both are trying to squeeze more and more money from hard-pressed citizens, with scant regard for their consumer or public-service rights...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. S’THEMBISO MSOMI | So what is Zuma up to with this Zoom thing? Here's what I ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...