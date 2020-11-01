Opinion

Small harbours, smoke, mirrors and privatisation

The worst part of trying to be an optimist in SA is the amount of time you have to spend finding out what is going on. I thoroughly approve of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to drive a huge infrastructure build as a way of getting people back to work, improving the speed of doing business and stuff, but it’s impossible to pin down.



On July 24 this year the department of public works & infrastructure, acting for the Presidential Infrastructure Co-ordinating Commission Council, published a list of 62 key infrastructure projects in the Government Gazette under the heading Strategic Integrated Projects. Reports valued the list at R340bn, which is a lot of money...