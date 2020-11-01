Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

What SA can teach the US once it has got rid of Trump, 'the Mbeki of America'

01 November 2020 - 00:00 By XOLELA MANGCU

My heart sank as I read the opening paragraph of Nikolas Kristoff's New York Times column last Sunday. The article was about Donald Trump's colossal failure of leadership, but began with a comparison with former president Thabo Mbeki: "One of the most lethal leadership failures in modern times unfolded in SA in early 2000s as Aids spread there under President Thabo Mbeki. Mbeki scorned science, embraced conspiracy theories, dithered as the disease spread and rejected lifesaving treatments. His denialism cost about 330,000 lives, a Harvard study found."

Kristoff went on to describe Trump as the "American Mbeki". The parallels are so obvious they hardly need elucidation here, save to say that I felt heartbroken for the country's reputation...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. S’THEMBISO MSOMI | So what is Zuma up to with this Zoom thing? Here's what I ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...