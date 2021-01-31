Obituary
Cicely Tyson: Principled actor on and off screen
31 January 2021 - 00:00
Actress Cicely Tyson, who specialised in portraying strong black women caught up in life’s struggles during a 60-year career that earned her three Emmys and a Tony Award, died on Thursday at the age of 96.
No cause of death was given. Tyson had recently completed a memoir, Just As I Am, which was released just this week...
