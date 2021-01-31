Opinion & Analysis

Obituary

Cicely Tyson: Principled actor on and off screen

31 January 2021 - 00:00 By Bill Trott

Actress Cicely Tyson, who specialised in portraying strong black women caught up in life’s struggles during a 60-year career that earned her three Emmys and a Tony Award, died on Thursday at the age of 96.

No cause of death was given. Tyson had recently completed a memoir, Just As I Am, which was released just this week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Nathi Mthethwa Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis
  5. Farewell, Mama Nantoni's beautiful boy Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction