Opinion

Fix the spooks or we won't have the ghost of a chance

In his earliest days as intelligence minister, Ronnie Kasrils apparently enraged a number of the country's top spooks when he suggested, it is claimed, that police crime intelligence did a much better job at spying than they did.



This was back in 2004, when crime intelligence had not experienced the tainted touch of Richard Mdluli and the many other police generals who later conspired to turn the institution into a tool for powerful politicians...